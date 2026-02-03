Zionism Origin, Replacement Theology Connection, and Oct 7 Aftermath - Dr. Jeffrey Johnson





In the wake of the deadly Hamas attacks against Israel, Dr. Jeffrey Johnson has been working overtime to deliver meals and aid to Israelis who were affected by the catastrophic ambush. Jeffrey is the founder of Israel Today Ministries and the author of Fifty Days With God (A Jubilee). He shares his heart for the Israeli people and the God-divine connections with leaders like the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. Jeffrey discusses the Jewish roots of Christianity, the importance of Romans 1:16, and the distorted conversations that have emerged as the term “Zionism” has inaccurately become a negative political term. He also outlines the true meaning of Zionism, replacement theology, and the complex theological roots of these belief systems. “The reason the world hates Israel is because they hate the God of Israel,” Jeffrey says.









TAKEAWAYS





Zionism is what the Scripture says about the promises God made to Israel regarding their homeland





The Abrahamic Covenant tells us that those who love and protect the Israeli people will be blessed and those who don’t will be cursed





Israel Today Ministries has delivered thousands of meals to children who were affected by Hamas-inflicted violence





Replacement theology has caused havoc among Christians, and in conjunction, Zionism has become a modern, weaponized political term









