If You're Not Doing THIS, Then You're NOT a Christian! | Three-Legged Stool Explained

What do you consider a Christian to be? Someone who goes to church? Someone who abides by "The Golden Rule?" What if I told you that a Christian is not anything that has to do with our behavior? Watch the video to learn more about the "Three-legged stool," which is the basis for a Christian!





👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1

🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik





#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith