If You're Not Doing THIS, Then You're NOT a Christian! | Three-Legged Stool Explained
Published 14 hours ago

What do you consider a Christian to be? Someone who goes to church? Someone who abides by "The Golden Rule?" What if I told you that a Christian is not anything that has to do with our behavior? Watch the video to learn more about the "Three-legged stool," which is the basis for a Christian!


