Episode 3: Inspiring the Shift with Jean Nolan

Last week we were joined by country music artist Jean Nolan where we discussed toxic positivity versus authenticity, and other misconceptions that we often experience in the spiritual community.

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Full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxzaDbrb7LQ