CORONA FILM | Prologue (BANNED on Youtube and Vimeo)

By: Oval MediaEverything is different than it once seemed. Things did not have to be this way. Not in Northern Italy, where terrible missteps and political showmanship triggered a global trauma. Nor in the official portrayal of the pandemic in the media, where a single truth was pushed through so as not to disturb the prevailing narrative with nuances and relativisations.Corona.film is uncomfortable, but in the very best way.All donations are greatly appreciated:Bank transfer:OVALmedia Berlin GmbHIBAN: DE66 4166 0124 0017 1707 00BIC: GENODEM1LPSReference: e.g. “Donation for CORONA.FILM”Paypal:ORBitcoin (primary address)bc1q7xfc7ppuw5jwz77sy29txy0efwqnpxw70swgy6Monero (primary address)4ATT5z6TgvR6aH9HsPjjLENB6wMaF36aMYwFs2N6sXXWfMZpgz5Vs2GNBrtLAJxVdZEPnvRiF4c56R1k2pfGEvvfFfBztpnWe are still working on a 300-minute version of the film and are happy if you would like to support our further investigative research and production. Find more information here:Follow us for more updates: