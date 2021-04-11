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CORONA FILM | Prologue (BANNED on Youtube and Vimeo)
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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51 views • April 11, 2021
By: Oval Media

Everything is different than it once seemed. Things did not have to be this way. Not in Northern Italy, where terrible missteps and political showmanship triggered a global trauma. Nor in the official portrayal of the pandemic in the media, where a single truth was pushed through so as not to disturb the prevailing narrative with nuances and relativisations.
Corona.film is uncomfortable, but in the very best way.

All donations are greatly appreciated:

Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
IBAN: DE66 4166 0124 0017 1707 00
BIC: GENODEM1LPS
Reference: e.g. “Donation for CORONA.FILM”

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[email protected]

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Monero (primary address)
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We are still working on a 300-minute version of the film and are happy if you would like to support our further investigative research and production. Find more information here:
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Keywords
fascismtyrannyhuman rightsthe great resetklaus schwab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy