© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CORONA FILM | Prologue (BANNED on Youtube and Vimeo)
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • April 11, 2021
By: Oval Media
Everything is different than it once seemed. Things did not have to be this way. Not in Northern Italy, where terrible missteps and political showmanship triggered a global trauma. Nor in the official portrayal of the pandemic in the media, where a single truth was pushed through so as not to disturb the prevailing narrative with nuances and relativisations.
Corona.film is uncomfortable, but in the very best way.
All donations are greatly appreciated:
Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
IBAN: DE66 4166 0124 0017 1707 00
BIC: GENODEM1LPS
Reference: e.g. “Donation for CORONA.FILM”
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalmediaberlin
OR
[email protected]
Bitcoin (primary address)
bc1q7xfc7ppuw5jwz77sy29txy0efwqnpxw70swgy6
Monero (primary address)
4ATT5z6TgvR6aH9HsPjjLENB6wMaF36aMYwFs2N6sXXWfMZpgz5Vs2GNBrtLAJxVdZEPnvRiF4c56R1k2pfGEvvfFfBztpn
We are still working on a 300-minute version of the film and are happy if you would like to support our further investigative research and production. Find more information here:
https://www.oval.media/en/bank-details/
Follow us for more updates:
https://www.facebook.com/OVALmediaEN/
Everything is different than it once seemed. Things did not have to be this way. Not in Northern Italy, where terrible missteps and political showmanship triggered a global trauma. Nor in the official portrayal of the pandemic in the media, where a single truth was pushed through so as not to disturb the prevailing narrative with nuances and relativisations.
Corona.film is uncomfortable, but in the very best way.
All donations are greatly appreciated:
Bank transfer:
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH
IBAN: DE66 4166 0124 0017 1707 00
BIC: GENODEM1LPS
Reference: e.g. “Donation for CORONA.FILM”
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ovalmediaberlin
OR
[email protected]
Bitcoin (primary address)
bc1q7xfc7ppuw5jwz77sy29txy0efwqnpxw70swgy6
Monero (primary address)
4ATT5z6TgvR6aH9HsPjjLENB6wMaF36aMYwFs2N6sXXWfMZpgz5Vs2GNBrtLAJxVdZEPnvRiF4c56R1k2pfGEvvfFfBztpn
We are still working on a 300-minute version of the film and are happy if you would like to support our further investigative research and production. Find more information here:
https://www.oval.media/en/bank-details/
Follow us for more updates:
https://www.facebook.com/OVALmediaEN/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.