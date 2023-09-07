Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 - Donald Trump Finally Does a U-Turn on His Vaccine's Injury and Death Data

This week we have seen the re-emergence of the Coronavirus Psyop. The Mockingbird Media are starting to sound the alarms for more lockdowns and mask wearing mandates. Sacrificial media lambs Jill Biden and Whoopi Goldberg have both tested positive for the Covid and have gone into shelter-in-place. Finally, Donald Trump admitted to Tudor Dixon this week on her Podcast that if he was re-elected President of the United States he would mandate Big Pharma to release their numbers on adverse reactions (including death) as they related to the impact (positive or negative) to their Coronavirus Vaccines.





Related links:





Gateway Pundit:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/president-trump-addresses-vaccine-adverse-events-first-time/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=breaking









The Republican Brief:

https://republicbrief.com/trump-finally-addresses-it-for-the-first-time-makes-stern-demand/





My Social Media:





Contact me via email: [email protected]





My Video Sharing Channel Links:





A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth





Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/





Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda





Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda





My Social Media Links:





Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky





Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda