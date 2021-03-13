GOVERNMENT STEALS CARE HOME PROPERTY FOR REFUSING TO KILL THEIR PATIENTS!!!

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The Delta Hospice Society in British Columbia refuses to provide MAID (medical assistance in dying) aka facilitating a suicide and for that the Canadian government has evicted all the patients, they are shutting down the hospice and they are taking over the property as well! There are other facilities that offer that service literally within walking distance of the hospice but for the Canadian Government that doesn’t matter, if you refuse to help someone kill themselves, they’ll shut you down. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with the president of the Delta Hospice Angelina Ireland about the battle to keep people alive when the government is the only obstacle!
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