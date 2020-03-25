© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corona Virus: South African Lock Down: Jews give Black Government R2 billion
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • March 25, 2020
When President Ramaphosa announced the 3 week lockdown the other day, he then mentioned that the rich whites, who own the South African economy, namely, the Jewish Oppenheimers and the Rupert Family, who are in direct partnership with the Rothschild Trillionaire Jews in the UK, both donated R2 billion for "small businesses". I bet that the only "small businesses" they would support would be BLACK anyway.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.