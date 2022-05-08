Mass Vaccination Campaign, Mandates, Violates Nuremberg Code

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Dr. Aaron Kheriaty: "Transparency is a basic principle of public health ethics. It was violated over and over with a mass vaccination campaign, and particularly with the vaccine mandates, where people were not allowed to exercise informed consent, both because they were under the threat of school expulsion... or losing their job, and even if they weren't under a mandate, they still didn't have access to all the relevant information."
Full Clip: https://twitter.com/TexasLindsay/status/1522946945303691271?s=20&;t=nu5DXs1mtI6DsCFIF2msAA