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Machines learned to hate your politics: Tech expert exposes the reality of Section 230
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10 views • July 12, 2021
Newsmax's Dick Morris speaks to tech expert and author Zach Vorhies about the strategies and AI learning used by Google, Facebook and Twitter which has created a 'totalitarian,' biased flow of information on the internet, all protected by the provisions promised by Section 230. - via Dick Morris Democracy, Saturdays at 7:00PM ET on Newsmax
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