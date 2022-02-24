QFS (Quantum Financial System)

Quantum computers can make parallel computations and calculate so much faster than their classical counterpoints that this problem is child play for them.

They can figure out in seconds or minutes what most classical computers could never do.

Could the Quantum Financial System have been activated?

The concept is simple, but the system has become increasingly complicated over time.

As quantum finance gets better at predicting different outcomes given different variables, algorithms can make better trades given individual investors preferences.

Quantum finance can tell people with stock options when the best time to exercise them is. It can assess risk by better calculating probabilities, making arbitrage more profitable.

Little is it known that this new system has been designed in preparation for the takeover of the Central Bank Monetary Debt System to end the financial slavery and control over the populace.

The QFS is expected to operate on Quantum Benevolent Intelligence with interaction on any financial transaction anywhere in the financial world. As a guarantee that every transaction; is legal and transparent for every account holder.

Truth is, the QFS has been running in parallel with the Central Banking System for some time and has countered many hacking attempts by the Cabal to steal funds. In the process, many banksters have been caught red-handed and arrested.