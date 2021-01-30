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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 29, 2021 (MIRROR)
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180 views • January 30, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A California man dies just four days after getting a second dose of the Covid vaccine. We also have updates on the deaths of three other men who took the vaccine including Dr. Gregory Michael of Miami Beach, Florida, the 56-year old died two weeks after getting the jab.
Del Bigtree wonders, 'how many masks are enough, as he takes on Fauci’s claim that more masks are better. On ‘Corona Crazy,’ Joe Biden’s mouthpiece might be banking on one irritating phrase way too many times, and Biden refuses to take questions as executive order criticism grows.
Jan 29, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A California man dies just four days after getting a second dose of the Covid vaccine. We also have updates on the deaths of three other men who took the vaccine including Dr. Gregory Michael of Miami Beach, Florida, the 56-year old died two weeks after getting the jab.
Del Bigtree wonders, 'how many masks are enough, as he takes on Fauci’s claim that more masks are better. On ‘Corona Crazy,’ Joe Biden’s mouthpiece might be banking on one irritating phrase way too many times, and Biden refuses to take questions as executive order criticism grows.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-29-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A California man dies just four days after getting a second dose of the Covid vaccine. We also have updates on the deaths of three other men who took the vaccine including Dr. Gregory Michael of Miami Beach, Florida, the 56-year old died two weeks after getting the jab.
Del Bigtree wonders, 'how many masks are enough, as he takes on Fauci’s claim that more masks are better. On ‘Corona Crazy,’ Joe Biden’s mouthpiece might be banking on one irritating phrase way too many times, and Biden refuses to take questions as executive order criticism grows.
Jan 29, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
A California man dies just four days after getting a second dose of the Covid vaccine. We also have updates on the deaths of three other men who took the vaccine including Dr. Gregory Michael of Miami Beach, Florida, the 56-year old died two weeks after getting the jab.
Del Bigtree wonders, 'how many masks are enough, as he takes on Fauci’s claim that more masks are better. On ‘Corona Crazy,’ Joe Biden’s mouthpiece might be banking on one irritating phrase way too many times, and Biden refuses to take questions as executive order criticism grows.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-29-2021
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