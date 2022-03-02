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Ukraine Fake News
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386 views • March 02, 2022
Some folks aren't fooled by the US BS. Were you??? Propaganda and censorship?
" It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club."
- George Carlin
"You Still Watch the News?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJVnHJsMkI0U/
Decades ago, an ex-CIA agent once told me never to watch TV. I know there are some good things to watch, but have you ever noticed the difference between someone who watches the news and those who don't? Independent thinkers are those that don't watch the mainstream media. They critique whatever they see and cut through the BS. In other words, they can't be fooled.
"Pro-War Media Caught Pushing Fake Ukraine Stories"
https://youtu.be/5OXilsNv3dc
" It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club."
- George Carlin
"You Still Watch the News?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJVnHJsMkI0U/
Decades ago, an ex-CIA agent once told me never to watch TV. I know there are some good things to watch, but have you ever noticed the difference between someone who watches the news and those who don't? Independent thinkers are those that don't watch the mainstream media. They critique whatever they see and cut through the BS. In other words, they can't be fooled.
"Pro-War Media Caught Pushing Fake Ukraine Stories"
https://youtu.be/5OXilsNv3dc
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