© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1551 - James Minshall - Report on the conviction
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 26, 2021
Dortch burst into James’ jewelry store and yelled, "Put the s--- in the bag right now." Before employees could comply, Dortch opened fire, firing 3 shots at James, who had went to fetch his gun, before fleeing without taking anything.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.