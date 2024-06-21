Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 20, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2307 - Why are the drug prices used for cancer super high? -Who runs the pharmaceutical industry? -Be careful of the music you put in your mind and what you see. -Deficiency of vitamin D is huge in every age bracket. -Can resveratrol benefit the cardiovascular system? -Why should there be no dual citizenship allowed in political positions? -Why is CoQ10 so important in the body? High energy must listen show!