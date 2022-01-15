Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - A New Medical Condition!!! Are You Suffering from Financial Toxicity? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.04.15)

The show's title is Financial Toxicity. Are you suffering from financial toxicity?

Dr Daniels reviews this new iatrogenic condition. Cancer patients who are insured are experiencing more distress from their out of pocket medical expenses than they are experiencing from their Cancer. Medical experts weigh in on this situation and Dr Daniels offers some insights. Tune in. Think Happens.

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