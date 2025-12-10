BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Islamizing America: Quran Sanctions Rape and Slaughtering of Christians - Robert Spencer
Is Islam really as dangerous as some people claim? Yes! Robert Spencer is an expert on the subject of Islamic Jihad and Sharia. He has worked with the U.S. military and the intelligence community and authored several bestselling books about this religion that aims to destroy America and inflict genocide on non-Muslims. Robert touches on the recent election of Muslim NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, and what that could mean for the once-greatest city in the world. He also highlights some of the most chilling truths about Islam and the Quran, which sanction and encourage spousal abuse. Robert points out how the U.S. government has redefined the language about fundamentalism, Sharia law, and the Quran and could use its counter-terrorism strategies against law-abiding citizens and, especially, Christians.



TAKEAWAYS


President Trump’s close friendship with Qatar is alarming, given the nation’s history of sponsoring Islam


Islam is supremacist, aggressive, political, and expansionist


Islam leaves no space for coexistence - only domination


Violent Jihad can cause a great deal of damage and destruction, even amid a failed takeover attempt



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Threat of Jihad with Brannon Howse: https://bit.ly/4po8ocf

‘Death to America’ Chant at Dearborn Rally: https://bit.ly/4pvYKEc

Muslims & Christians Clash at MI City Hall video: https://bit.ly/49XBw5h

Muslims Invade America: https://bit.ly/47ynoOa

Intifada on the Hudson book: https://bit.ly/48lBgvJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROBERT SPENCER

Website: https://jihadwatch.org/

X: https://x.com/jihadwatchRS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JihadWatchVideo

Telegram: https://t.me/jihadwatchOG


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #robertspencer #jihad #muslim #fundamentalism #quran #islam #allah #hijab #islamic #oppression #islamic #islamicpost #allahuakbar #prophetmuhammad #muhammad #muslims #pakistan #madinah #islamicart #womenawareness #stopcrimeagainstwomen #savehindugirls #hindu


irantrumpamericapoliticalchristiansjihadreligionislamterroristiraqsharia lawqatarquranrobert spencertina griffinmamdani
