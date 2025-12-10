Islamizing America: Quran Sanctions Rape and Slaughtering of Christians - Robert Spencer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Is Islam really as dangerous as some people claim? Yes! Robert Spencer is an expert on the subject of Islamic Jihad and Sharia. He has worked with the U.S. military and the intelligence community and authored several bestselling books about this religion that aims to destroy America and inflict genocide on non-Muslims. Robert touches on the recent election of Muslim NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, and what that could mean for the once-greatest city in the world. He also highlights some of the most chilling truths about Islam and the Quran, which sanction and encourage spousal abuse. Robert points out how the U.S. government has redefined the language about fundamentalism, Sharia law, and the Quran and could use its counter-terrorism strategies against law-abiding citizens and, especially, Christians.
TAKEAWAYS
President Trump’s close friendship with Qatar is alarming, given the nation’s history of sponsoring Islam
Islam is supremacist, aggressive, political, and expansionist
Islam leaves no space for coexistence - only domination
Violent Jihad can cause a great deal of damage and destruction, even amid a failed takeover attempt
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Threat of Jihad with Brannon Howse: https://bit.ly/4po8ocf
‘Death to America’ Chant at Dearborn Rally: https://bit.ly/4pvYKEc
Muslims & Christians Clash at MI City Hall video: https://bit.ly/49XBw5h
Muslims Invade America: https://bit.ly/47ynoOa
Intifada on the Hudson book: https://bit.ly/48lBgvJ
🔗 CONNECT WITH ROBERT SPENCER
Website: https://jihadwatch.org/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JihadWatchVideo
Telegram: https://t.me/jihadwatchOG
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #robertspencer #jihad #muslim #fundamentalism #quran #islam #allah #hijab #islamic #oppression #islamic #islamicpost #allahuakbar #prophetmuhammad #muhammad #muslims #pakistan #madinah #islamicart #womenawareness #stopcrimeagainstwomen #savehindugirls #hindu