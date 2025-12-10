Islamizing America: Quran Sanctions Rape and Slaughtering of Christians - Robert Spencer





Is Islam really as dangerous as some people claim? Yes! Robert Spencer is an expert on the subject of Islamic Jihad and Sharia. He has worked with the U.S. military and the intelligence community and authored several bestselling books about this religion that aims to destroy America and inflict genocide on non-Muslims. Robert touches on the recent election of Muslim NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, and what that could mean for the once-greatest city in the world. He also highlights some of the most chilling truths about Islam and the Quran, which sanction and encourage spousal abuse. Robert points out how the U.S. government has redefined the language about fundamentalism, Sharia law, and the Quran and could use its counter-terrorism strategies against law-abiding citizens and, especially, Christians.









TAKEAWAYS





President Trump’s close friendship with Qatar is alarming, given the nation’s history of sponsoring Islam





Islam is supremacist, aggressive, political, and expansionist





Islam leaves no space for coexistence - only domination





Violent Jihad can cause a great deal of damage and destruction, even amid a failed takeover attempt









