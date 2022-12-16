SMARTCARD (2005)

ΕΞΥΠΝΗ ΚΑΡΤΑ

(ΕΝΣΩΜΑΤΩΜΕΝΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΙ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΙ).





Ταινία μικρού μήκους του 2005 από την «OXFORD ENTERTAINMENT INC.» σε Σκηνοθεσία του ΤΖΕΪΜΣ ΟΞΦΟΡΝΤ (JAMES OXFORD), διάρκειας 15':38" και διάλογοι στα Αγγλικά (USA English), Αμερικανικής παραγωγής του 2005, για τη νέα Ηλεκτρονική Βιομετρική Αστυνομική Ταυτότητα («Κάρτα του Πολίτη» | «Κ.τ.Π.», ή όπως αλλιώς, ενδεχομένως, την ονομάσουν!), την Αχρήματη Κοινωνία και την εμφύτευση υποδόριου Μικροκυκλώματος Ταυτοποίησης μέσω Ραδιοσυχνοτήτων = R.F.Id. Microchip = Radio Frequency Identification Microchip, σε μέγεθος… μόλις ενός κόκκου άψητου ρυζιού…!)





ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΟΙ Ή ΔΟΥΛΟΙ;;;





Η ΩΡΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΛΟΓΗΣ ΕΦΤΑΣΕ!!!





ΤΙ ΘΑ ΘΥΣΙΑΖΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΣΟΥ;;;





Η ώρα της επιλογής έφτασε: Θα θυσιάσεις την ελευθερία σου για μια "εύκολη" ζωή; Ή θα παλέψεις για να μείνεις ελεύθερος, εσύ και τα παιδιά σου;





— Προωθείστε αυτό το βίντεο σε όποιον μπορείτε. Είναι μια ταινία μικρού μήκους, πολύ παραστατική που δείχνει τη Νέα Εποχή της Κάρτας του Πολίτη (νέα Ηλεκτρονική Ταυτότητα), την εποχή της Αχρήματης Κοινωνίας, και τέλος της εμφύτευσης του μικροτσίπ...





SMARTCARD (2005)

(INTEGRATED GREEK SUBTITLES).







Short Film of 2005 by «OXFORD ENTERTAINMENT INC.» directed by JAMES OXFORD. | Video duration 15':38", and dialogs in English (USA English), about the new Electronic Biometric Police Identity («Citizen ID e-Card») | «C.Id.e-C» or as otherwise, as they may, call it!), the Gratuitous Society and the implantation of a subcutaneous microcircuit Identification via Radio Frequency = R.F.Id. Microchip = Radio Frequency Identification Microchip, in the size of just a grain of uncooked rice...!)





FREE OR SLAVES???





SELECTION TIME HAS ARRIVED!!!





WHAT WOULD YOU SACRIFICE FOR YOUR FREEDOM???





The time of choice has arrived: Will you sacrifice your freedom for an easy life, or will you fight to stay free, you and your children?





— Promote this video whoever you can. It is a short, very graphic film that shows the New Age of the Citizen Card (new Electronic Identity), in the era of the Cashless Society, and finally the implantation of the microchip...