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OffPlanet Radio Live: 11 11 11 Deep6ingThe DeepState w/Thomas Williams and Kim of Manna World Trust 11-11-2018
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77 views • November 06, 2021
Special edition live show for 11-11-18 with Thomas Williams and Kim of the Manna World Trust.
What are the changes ongoing towards restoring "the People"? Is this a "Saviour Program"? Or a mechanism to disrupt the 16,500 captivity of humanity? What is The Manna World Trust? Is Money the answer?
A deep discussion with Q&A and details.
We ask the questions, you decide.
What are the changes ongoing towards restoring "the People"? Is this a "Saviour Program"? Or a mechanism to disrupt the 16,500 captivity of humanity? What is The Manna World Trust? Is Money the answer?
A deep discussion with Q&A and details.
We ask the questions, you decide.
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