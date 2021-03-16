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Hell's Best Kept Secret
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57 views • March 16, 2021
Years ago, Ray Comfort exposed a lot of the modern easy "Jesus loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life" non-gospels that were being preached in America. He titled a series of sermons and a book "Hell's Best Kept Secret." Ray had put his finger on the missing portion of the Gospel message in America: God's moral law that drives us to Christ. Ray joins me in this episode to talk about Hell's Best Kept Secret.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hells-best-kept-secret/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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