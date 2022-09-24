Stew Peters Full Show: PROOF – CLEAR Evidence To INDICT Dr. Fauci

PROOF – CLEAR Evidence To INDICT Dr. Fauci, Covid Shots Causing SERIOUS INJURIES To Male Penises.

Each generation the average IQ drops. A generation from now, the average IQ might be down seven points from where it peaked. Why is this happening?

More proof that the left is trying to force eugenics on us through the clotshot! This vaccine has been designed to cause erectile dysfunction in men as well as a slew of penis injuries. Even further, this is targeting the young men!

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to detail the corrupt figures Fauci funded for the gain of function, spike protein plandemic that destabilized America!

Trafficking survivor, Lynz Piper-Loomis joins to expose the evils of CPS, and the dangers it causes in our communities. The FBI has ordered to stop investigating child sex abuse, as more and more trafficking operations are exposed!