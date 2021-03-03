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12 Dead In Wales "Care Home" Will Likely Be Labeled As "New Variant"!
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70 views • March 03, 2021
A care home in wales has 12 patients dead after the depop shot and the manager can only think to say it is the new variant of a virus that has yet to be isolated. Are we witnessing coercion or are we seeing the results of a massive worldwide brainwashing scheme working? Let's dig in
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https://www.northwaleschronicle.co.uk/news/19090809.it-heart-breaking---anglesey-care-home-boss-speaks-loss-12-residents-coronavirus/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/02/12-residents-die-after-first-covid-vaccine-in-wales-nursing-and-dementia-care-centre/
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://www.northwaleschronicle.co.uk/news/19090809.it-heart-breaking---anglesey-care-home-boss-speaks-loss-12-residents-coronavirus/
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/02/12-residents-die-after-first-covid-vaccine-in-wales-nursing-and-dementia-care-centre/
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