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Thinking is a habit
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7 views • September 07, 2019
You'd frown upon alcoholism, drug abuse and skipping sleep. These are obvious harmful habits.
So, be as equally conscientious with your thought patterns and subconscious beliefs, which are essentially habits of the mind.
In fact, be even more conscientious with your internal habits because they create your external habits.
...
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
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So, be as equally conscientious with your thought patterns and subconscious beliefs, which are essentially habits of the mind.
In fact, be even more conscientious with your internal habits because they create your external habits.
...
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
#create #healthychoices #mentor #creator #storytelling #vlog #reallife #success
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