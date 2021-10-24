© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Power of Time-Restricted Eating
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • October 24, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/23/biohacking-lecture.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211023_HL2&mid=DM1025264&rid=1300813112
Avoid This Dangerous Fat
Another super-simple biohack that can add years to your life is to avoid one of the most dangerous foods in the modern diet, namely the omega-6 fat linoleic acid (LA). Dietary fats are a crucial component of a healthy diet, but the devil’s in the details and the type of fats you choose can make a world of difference.
LA makes up the bulk — about 80% — of the omega-6 consumed and is the primary contributor to nearly all chronic diseases. Nothing will destroy your health faster than excess LA, which acts as a metabolic poison. To avoid this dangerous fat, you’ll want to cut down, avoid or eliminate:
Conventionally raised chicken and pork
Processed seed oils such as corn oil, soybean oil, sunflower and canola oil, as well as most olive oils and avocado oils
All processed foods, including virtually all restaurant sauces
Virtually all seeds and nuts
Virtually all pastries unless butter is substituted for vegetable oil
Seed oils, all of which contain double-digit percentages of LA,19 have been linked to heart disease, gastrointestinal diseases such as irritable bowel disorder, inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, certain cancers20 and even COVID-19.
A compelling report21 in the journal Gastroenterology showed a person’s unsaturated fat intake is associated with increased mortality from COVID-19, primarily by promoting life-threatening organ failure. On the bright side, they suggested early treatment with inexpensive calcium and egg albumin might reduce rates of organ failure and ICU admissions.
Avoid This Dangerous Fat
Another super-simple biohack that can add years to your life is to avoid one of the most dangerous foods in the modern diet, namely the omega-6 fat linoleic acid (LA). Dietary fats are a crucial component of a healthy diet, but the devil’s in the details and the type of fats you choose can make a world of difference.
LA makes up the bulk — about 80% — of the omega-6 consumed and is the primary contributor to nearly all chronic diseases. Nothing will destroy your health faster than excess LA, which acts as a metabolic poison. To avoid this dangerous fat, you’ll want to cut down, avoid or eliminate:
Conventionally raised chicken and pork
Processed seed oils such as corn oil, soybean oil, sunflower and canola oil, as well as most olive oils and avocado oils
All processed foods, including virtually all restaurant sauces
Virtually all seeds and nuts
Virtually all pastries unless butter is substituted for vegetable oil
Seed oils, all of which contain double-digit percentages of LA,19 have been linked to heart disease, gastrointestinal diseases such as irritable bowel disorder, inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, certain cancers20 and even COVID-19.
A compelling report21 in the journal Gastroenterology showed a person’s unsaturated fat intake is associated with increased mortality from COVID-19, primarily by promoting life-threatening organ failure. On the bright side, they suggested early treatment with inexpensive calcium and egg albumin might reduce rates of organ failure and ICU admissions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.