Pal'n w/ Cahlen - Property Tour, Breatharianism and the Buddhist Soul

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Today I'll be giving a quick tour of the exterior of the new home I've moved into, and discussing it's usefulness in survival situations. Then I discuss Breatharianism, or the ability to live without eating, and how it could benefit humanity. Finally I talk about whether or not Buddhism believes in the soul.
Let me know if there's something you'd like me to talk about in the next video.
Cahlen Lee