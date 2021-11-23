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Be Appropriate At An Important Event - Proverbs 23:1-3 (NIV)
1 When you sit to dine with a ruler,
note well what is before you,
2 and put a knife to your throat
if you are given to gluttony.
3 Do not crave his delicacies,
for that food is deceptive.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Be shrewd and moderate when invited to an event.
You may have no idea why you were really invited.
Perhaps your behavior is being observed.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4yh7rcmd
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