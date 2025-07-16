The main stage of the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium caught fire and was completely destroyed within minutes. The incident occurred just days before the event was set to begin.

🐻 Honestly… this is probably the only place where they could leave the stage burnt to a crisp, call it “art,” and no one would notice—considering the amount of drugs consumed at the festival. But no, there are probably dumb “safety regulations” and other buzzkill rules designed to ruin the fun. @DDGeopolitics