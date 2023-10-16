Create New Account
ZEEE MEDIA LIVE @ 6PM Australia Voted NO - UN Moves in Anyway - AUDIO CORRECTED
Maria Zeee


Oct 16, 2023


AUDIO CORRECTED - Zeee Media LIVE at 6PM AEDT Monday! Australia just rejected the UN takeover known as 'The Voice' over the weekend, and now the government have revealed their cards; that they plan on moving forward with UNDRIP anyway!


Tune in for a live analysis and chat with Maria at 6PM AEDT.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3pn39f-zeee-media-live-6pm-australia-voted-no-un-moves-in-anyway-audio-corrected.html

Keywords
ungovernmentunited nationsaustraliatakeoverthe voicemaria zeeeundripvoted nodoing it anyway

