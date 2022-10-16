The Unvaccinated Are The Hope Of Human Existence

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53501519
Summary：According to Miles Guo's Gettr video on October 14th, vaccines have caused deep fear in people, and the consequent damage of mRNA and other CCP virus vaccines to human proteins are unimaginable.