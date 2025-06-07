ESPN reporter destroyed by VAXX induced CANCER

SportsCenter' host Jay Harris announces prostate cancer diagnosis

Jun 5, 2025

ESPN "SportsCenter" anchor Jay Harris shares a personal update that he hopes will inspire men, especially Black men, to take a closer look at their health.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=FCdDXXBoPt0

ESPN today debuted a new PSA as part of Disney’s commitment to the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, “It’s Up To You.”

The PSA will run across ESPN’s TV, digital, and radio platforms in both English and Spanish. Lending their voices to the PSAs are SportsCenter anchors Toni Collins and Jay Harris.

https://www.espnfrontrowDOTcom/2021/03/get-in-the-game-espn-debuts-new-psa-in-support-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-education-initiative-its-up-to-you/

Two former employees sue ESPN over COVID vaccine mandate

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/11/23 9:39 PM ET

Two former ESPN employees have sued the network and its parent company, Walt Disney, over their terminations in 2021 after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a complaint filed in a Connecticut court on Wednesday, former ESPN reporter Allison Williams and longtime producer Beth Faber alleged that the company made “no serious attempt” to accommodate their COVID-19 exemption requests.

https://thehillDOTcom/homenews/media/3809693-two-former-employees-sue-espn-over-covid-vaccine-mandate/

