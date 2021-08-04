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What Pisses Me Off About Donald Trump Protests
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30 views • August 04, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3230/what-pisses-me-off-about-donald-trump-protests
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3230-what-pisses-me-off-about-donald-trump-protests
Watching the pretend moral hysteria erupting after a group of Marxist-motivated, George Soros-funded Bernie Sanders supporters shut down a Donald Trump rally in Chicago by threatening and committing crimes against peaceful Donald Trump supporters is truly a gruesome spectacle that sets stage for an ever-escalating cycle of violence – unless it is interrupted, exposed, and thoroughly repudiated.
That is my job, and that is your job as well. Do not fail civilization, do not fail reason, do not fail peace, do not fail the future.
Do not fail yourself.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-protests
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3230-what-pisses-me-off-about-donald-trump-protests
Watching the pretend moral hysteria erupting after a group of Marxist-motivated, George Soros-funded Bernie Sanders supporters shut down a Donald Trump rally in Chicago by threatening and committing crimes against peaceful Donald Trump supporters is truly a gruesome spectacle that sets stage for an ever-escalating cycle of violence – unless it is interrupted, exposed, and thoroughly repudiated.
That is my job, and that is your job as well. Do not fail civilization, do not fail reason, do not fail peace, do not fail the future.
Do not fail yourself.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/trump-protests
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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