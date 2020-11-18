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Emergency Monday Broadcast: Georgia Preparing to Fraudulently Certify Election For Biden! - FULL SHOW 11/16/20
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100 views • November 18, 2020
Trump lawyers are now publishing hard proof of systemic election fraud carried out by Deep State Democrats and their media allies. Meanwhile, the world awakens to the fact that Covid-19 is really a UN weapon to destroy the economy and usher in world government.
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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