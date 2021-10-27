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Have you lost your job due to Covid or the vaccine mandate? We can help you.
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94 views • October 27, 2021
Have you lost your job due to Covid or vaccine mandates? Are you interested in learning about Solar as a career or side business? This is perfect for realtors, contractors, or anyone who needs a better opportunity. Solar is exploding right now in growth due to government rebates and high utility costs.
We are hosting 3 evening events next week, each Solar Seminar will be held at the Fox and Hound in Wilmington (Nov 1st) Raleigh (Nov 2) and Charlotte (Nov 3)
Send me an Email or DM for more details:
336. 777. 6002
[email protected]
We are hosting 3 evening events next week, each Solar Seminar will be held at the Fox and Hound in Wilmington (Nov 1st) Raleigh (Nov 2) and Charlotte (Nov 3)
Send me an Email or DM for more details:
336. 777. 6002
[email protected]
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