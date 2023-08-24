Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
OTTAWA POLICE OFFICER CHARGED FOR INVESTIGATING V A X INJURIES - PLUS WORLD HEADLINES
channel image
KevinJJohnston
237 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published Yesterday

#Ottawa #Police Arrested And Put One Of Their Own Officers ON TRIAL Because She Investigated DEAD CHILDREN Killed by the JAB!The Kevin J. Johnston Show

Special Guests: Former Detective and Police Policy Expert DONALD BEST

PLUS: "Mike In The Night" - MIKE MARTINS!

7PM #Calgary Time | 9PM #Toronto Time


LIVE ON


http://Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

http://DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

Keywords
investigationvaccinepolicecanadaarrestsworld health organizationaccountableottawafreedomreportmike martinsdonald bestcovidkevinjjohnstonsudden infant death

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket