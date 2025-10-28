BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US gave 3 Strikes on 4 Vessels in the Eastern Pacific - Hegseth's morning post
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1330 followers
Follow
78 views • 22 hours ago

The US struck three boats suspected (!) of drug trafficking. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that the U.S. military has carried out three strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean against boats accused of carrying drugs, killing 14 people and leaving one survivor,

This morning's post from Sec Def Pete Hegseth, x.com, link below

Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out three lethal kinetic strikes on four vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations (DTO) trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific. The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics. Eight male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessels during the first strike. Four male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the second strike. Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the third strike. A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no U.S. forces harmed. Regarding the survivor, USSOUTHCOM immediately initiated Search and Rescue (SAR) standard protocols; Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue. The Department has spent over TWO DECADES defending other homelands. Now, we’re defending our own. These narco-terrorists have killed more Americans than Al-Qaeda, and they will be treated the same. We will track them, we will network them, and then, we will hunt and kill them.

https://x.com/SecWar/status/1983164355999883548

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
