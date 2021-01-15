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"Facebook Is Trying To Delete Me" - Candace Owens
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120 views • January 15, 2021
Everyone PLEASE take 5 minutes of your day to watch this video—and more importantly, to SHARE it.
I have been warning everybody for months about what these Facebook “fact-checkers” represent, and I began pursuing them legally because I knew it would culminate into this extraordinary moment in American History: a sitting President of the United States has been censored.
None of us are safe.
My page is demonetized but I believe we can make this video viral if we all share it NOW.
Head to WWW.FACTCHECKZUCK.COM to support the lawsuit!
I have been warning everybody for months about what these Facebook “fact-checkers” represent, and I began pursuing them legally because I knew it would culminate into this extraordinary moment in American History: a sitting President of the United States has been censored.
None of us are safe.
My page is demonetized but I believe we can make this video viral if we all share it NOW.
Head to WWW.FACTCHECKZUCK.COM to support the lawsuit!
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