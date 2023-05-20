Silent War Ep. 6321: “They Will Crush You – If You Try to Expose the Truth”

💵 Please support our sponsorsOn Sale Now - Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid 15% off

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/Sleep





In this episode of The Silent War.





WHO Warns Of 'Unusual' Surge in Severe Myocarditis in Babies.





5th Grade Teacher Who Showed Students LGBT-Themed Disney Movie Says “Rights as Parents… Are Gone When Your Child is in the Public School System.”





FBI Audit Reveals 8,000 Unjustified Searches Of Americans’ Communications.





Russia Says It Took Out US-Supplied Patriot Missile In Hypersonic Strike On Kiev.





FBI Whistleblowers Testify at Weaponization Committee – Democrats Interrupt, Smear Witnesses, Run Cover for FBI.





Washington FBI Field Office Confirms Undercover Officers, Confidential Informants, and FBI Assets were Embedded in the Crowds at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th.





Former FBI Special Agent Left Homeless After Blowing the Whistle on FBI and DOJ – Gives Powerful Testimony on Abuses of Power and Weaponization.





“They Will Crush You – If You Try to Expose the Truth” – FBI Whistleblower Garrett O’Boyle Ends Hearing with Chilling Warning on FBI Tyranny and Abuse.





TWO AMERICAS: Liberal Celebrity Chef Gets Exemption From Gas Stove Ban in California City.





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.



