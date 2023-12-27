RED SEA MASSACRE: Will America's aircraft carriers SINK along with the US economy?

- US economy, derivatives, and credit card changes. (0:00)

- US Navy obsolescence and global currency shifts. (4:49)

- Geopolitics, propaganda, and military threats. (13:47)

- Hezbollah's weapons stockpiling and potential conflict with Israel. (19:54)

- Immigration, invasion, and crime. (30:05)

- Self-defense and communication tools during chaos. (36:03)

- US economy's reliance on global supply chains and naval protection. (48:07)

- US military weaknesses and potential global conflict. (52:53)

- Neutron weapons and radioactive isotopes. (1:05:11)

- Radioactive fallout and military weapons testing. (1:08:55)

- US military invasion and weapons stockpiling. (1:12:49)

- Potential US infrastructure sabotage and destabilization. (1:22:07)

- Precious metals, bartering, and spiritual warfare. (1:27:01)

- DNA, artifacts, and AI. (1:33:30)

- AI, singularity, and transhumanism. (1:40:44)

- Survival and preparedness for impending global catastrophes. (1:51:49)





