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Fake Video made by UKR of not Dead Ukrainian SOF Soldiers in Energodar - After they Tried to Capture Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - On Extended Version the Dead all Rise. 090122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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210 views • September 02, 2022

Dead Ukrainian SOF soldiers in Energodar after thet tried to capture Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Later realized this was fake.

Fake news:

The Russian Armed Forces made a staged video with the bodies of Ukrainian commandos. Even Russian Telegram channels acknowledged this fact.


The fact:

In fact, the video with the allegedly dead commandos was filmed by Ukrainian propagandists, and then posted on the Internet on behalf of the Russian Armed Forces. Some Russian Telegram channels believed the video was authentic (screenshot 1). Apparently, the propagandists sent a pre-prepared video to the publishers. At the same time, the "corpses" on the recording are clean, with no obvious injuries. In addition, there are no traces of blood, ammunition or shells nearby. These facts confirm that the footage depicts actors and not the actual dead Ukrainian commandos.


Later, the propagandists published (https://t.me/VQDVIm7Llm00ZDcy/10584)a full version of the video, which shows "dead" Ukrainian soldiers shaking off and getting up. In this way, the Ukrainian side tried to artificially accuse the Russian Armed Forces of falsifying victories at the front.


At the same time, Russian reconnaissance forces did destroy (https://t.me/rusich_army/4914) a group of Ukrainian landing troops spotted on September 1 on the southern bank of the Kakhovka reservoir (https://t.me/rybar/38251). There are satellite images that show that two barges with a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group were burning in that area (screenshot 5). And this recording (https://t.me/rusich_army/4914) (screenshot 4) is not staged. On the bodies we can see signs of real wounds and blood.



Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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