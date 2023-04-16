Assassination Attempt or Tense Moment - on Japanese Prime Minister Kishida.

Assassination attempt on Japanese Prime Minister Kishida. The guard noticed the IED (smoke bomb?) thrown by the intruder in time, threw it away with his foot and pushed Kishida to the other side.This from France 24 News - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resumed campaigning on Saturday after being evacuated unharmed from the scene of an apparent "smoke bomb" blast.

The incident in Wakayama in western Japan came less than a year after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which traumatised the country and forced a security shake-up for public officials.

Kishida was in the city to deliver remarks in support of a ruling party candidate at a local port when a disturbance rippled through the crowd gathered to hear him speak.

Footage from national broadcaster NHK showed the prime minister turning to look backwards as a person was detained by security and people moved away, some shrieking.

Seconds later, a blast was heard and white smoke filled the air.