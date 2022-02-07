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COVID: Unmasked
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20 views • February 07, 2022
Short video book review of Unmasked: The Global Failure of Mask Mandates by Ian Miller
References:
Written Book Review: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-unmasked-by-ian-miller/
https://www.amazon.com/Unmasked-Global-Failure-COVID-Mandates/dp/1637583761/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E8JFVOKFAB78&;keywords=unmasked+ian+miller&qid=1644186195&sprefix=unmasked+ian+miller%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/masks-dont-work-denis-rancourt-april-2020.pdf
https://brownstone.org/articles/mask-studies-reach-a-new-scientific-low-point/
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###
References:
Written Book Review: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/book-review-unmasked-by-ian-miller/
https://www.amazon.com/Unmasked-Global-Failure-COVID-Mandates/dp/1637583761/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E8JFVOKFAB78&;keywords=unmasked+ian+miller&qid=1644186195&sprefix=unmasked+ian+miller%2Caps%2C158&sr=8-1
https://www.city-journal.org/do-masks-work-a-review-of-the-evidence
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/masks-dont-work-denis-rancourt-april-2020.pdf
https://brownstone.org/articles/mask-studies-reach-a-new-scientific-low-point/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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