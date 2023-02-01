What Shall I Wear, Lord? | What should Christians wear?

Put on the garment of praise! What is it, and what does the Bible say about how we should dress? Find out in this short study!
- skirts, ripped clothing, makeup, jewelry, cleanliness, and neatness are all addressed here
Visit www.chainoftruth.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.