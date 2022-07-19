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Beyond Gold & Silver



Jul 18, 2022 I have been working on my mantra for over 12 or more years. There’s a really good reason why I've been preparing my Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Wealth Preservation, Community, and Shelter. We need that level of security to weather this storm! If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible with regard to Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation, because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?utm_content=BGS7182022&month=2022-07

📞 Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/protect-your-living-standard-rising-homelessness-securing-your-wealth-and-health-by-lynette-zang/

📖 Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:27 Rents Surge & Inflation Makes Homelessness Worse 8:38 Middle-Class Experiencing Greatest Decline in Standard of Living 10:44 U.S. Cities With The Most Homeless Population 13:41 Putin Warns That Sanctions Will Risk Energy Prices Worldwide 18:14 Global Hyperinflationary Depression 24:03 Central Banks Running To The Safety Of Gold 27:08 Outro 🌱 For More Blogs and Information: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang on Socials for More Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨BEWARE OF SCAMMERS🚨 Some accounts may be impersonating BGS and ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. Beyond Gold & Silver and ITM Trading are our only YouTube channels. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. They are not financial planners, nor do they give general financial consulting. They are economic experts and sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 866-393-1002 If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected] You can also email us at: [email protected] Homepage: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ Beyond Gold and Silver Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_bgs Beyond Gold & Silver - by ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #Shelter #Gold #HyperinflationShow less

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