VAX POISONED YOUTUBE CEO AND SON 100% DESTROYED BY PFIZER
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
498 views • 8 months ago

REST IN PEACE Susan Wojcicki. Her son, Marco Troper, died a short while ago, as well: https://old.bitchute.com/video/f2e44rhK4CzA/ He was an athelte. Played tennis. Mainstream media says that he overdosed. That's probably a lie. It's the same mainstream media that said that there was an insurrection, that COVID is real and that Kamala Harris is popular. They cannot be trusted, at all, obviously.


###


Marco Troper. Rest in peace.




###




"UC COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement"


https://uhs.berkeleyDOTedu/requirements/covid19




###




Susan Wojcicki @SusanWojcicki "At YouTube, we're committed to using our platform's reach to help make the science of COVID-19 vaccines easy to understand and accessible to people around the world. Here's the latest from Dr. Garth Graham, who leads YouTube's Health efforts"


https://twitter.com/susanwojcicki/status/1372694902677540864






###




Stevie Wonder Superstition


https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0CFuCYNx-1g




###




Download:


https://zggg98sgwbg1gh.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/f2e44rhK4CzA.mp4


Download uncompressed:


https://drive.proton.me/urls/WAQDJSEV98#0O4NXfoHNFCE

healthcanceryoutubelung cancervaccinationvaccineceosusansusan wojcickipfizerwojcicki
