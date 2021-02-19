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Dr.Michael_Yeadon - COVID VAX: "Something very smelly is going on here..."
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1090 views • February 19, 2021
Why "Lockdown" was a mistake: https://www.brighteon.com/55f88e7f-0c7e-402a-9233-810d340308ce
Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines’by Interview by Patrick Delaney with Dr. Mike Yeadon, Pfizer's former VP & Chief Scientist for Allergy & RespiratoryWhile Pfizer pharmaceutical made headlines announcing the imminent release of their COVID-19 vaccine, to much fanfare, a former Vice President and Chief Scientist for the company has flatly rejected the need for any vaccines to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.In a recent article, Dr. Michael Yeadon, who “spent over 30 years leading new [allergy and respiratory] medicines research in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies,” and retired from Pfizer with “the most senior research position in this field,” wrote:There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.
Full article on BIN here:
Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines’by Interview by Patrick Delaney with Dr. Mike Yeadon, Pfizer's former VP & Chief Scientist for Allergy & RespiratoryWhile Pfizer pharmaceutical made headlines announcing the imminent release of their COVID-19 vaccine, to much fanfare, a former Vice President and Chief Scientist for the company has flatly rejected the need for any vaccines to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.In a recent article, Dr. Michael Yeadon, who “spent over 30 years leading new [allergy and respiratory] medicines research in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies,” and retired from Pfizer with “the most senior research position in this field,” wrote:There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.
Full article on BIN here:
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