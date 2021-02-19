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Dr.Michael_Yeadon - COVID VAX: "Something very smelly is going on here..."
LivingLawSociety
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1090 views • February 19, 2021
Why "Lockdown" was a mistake: https://www.brighteon.com/55f88e7f-0c7e-402a-9233-810d340308ce

Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines’by Interview by Patrick Delaney with Dr. Mike Yeadon, Pfizer's former VP & Chief Scientist for Allergy & RespiratoryWhile Pfizer pharmaceutical made headlines announcing the imminent release of their COVID-19 vaccine, to much fanfare, a former Vice President and Chief Scientist for the company has flatly rejected the need for any vaccines to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.In a recent article, Dr. Michael Yeadon, who “spent over 30 years leading new [allergy and respiratory] medicines research in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies,” and retired from Pfizer with “the most senior research position in this field,” wrote:There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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