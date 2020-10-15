The Dollar Vigilante Is Banned From Youtube!

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More Predictive Programming - 2015 Fox series "The Last Man on Earth": https://youtu.be/Yz-MRVqA6RA
Hot mic...PA Gov Wolf and Rep Ullman masks = political theater: https://youtu.be/OcchjFQRrK8
Rona Destroyer Chicago Mayor: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1311838971220160514
The NEW CDC Infection Fatality Rates! - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/e4hrHAefWaY
Elon Musk says he won’t take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a ‘knucklehead’: https://nypost.com/2020/09/29/elon-musk-says-he-wont-take-coronavirus-vaccine
Open Letter from Medical Doctors and Health Professionals to All Belgian Authorities and All Belgian Media: https://www.aier.org/article/open-letter-from-medical-doctors-and-health-professionals-to-all-belgian-authorities-and-all-belgian-media
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cGC5h2Jyi68J/