Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Artillery of the 6th Army of the Western Group destroyed a large warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
174 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Artillery of the 6th Army of the Western Group destroyed a large warehouse for storing ammunition and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

-

So, what is known at the moment about the night attack on Ukraine:

◼️Kiev and region. Attacks on the Darnitsky, Desnyansky and Dnieper regions. Destruction of objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, getting into warehouses with equipment.

◼️Odessa - the destruction of one warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at least 20 AFU.

◼️Kherson - many arrivals, information on objects is being checked

In addition, explosions were reported in Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Vinnitsa and Zhitomir regions.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket