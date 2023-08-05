What happens when the motivation just isn't there? Motivation will only get you so far, I remind myself life is a work in progress, and I am working to build a better me, a better future. Every step, even the baby steps, get me closer to where I want to be.







3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/



and Twitter Fundraiser

https://www.gofundme.com/f/facing-homelessness-again-the-housing-crisis?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch

Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/DC_Learning_to_live_1973





#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightlosstransformation #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #carnvore #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #power #gym #brisbaneaustralia #hospital #terminal #workout #excercise #carnivore #bloodcancer #cancer #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp



https://www.gofundme.com/f/facing-homelessness-again-the-housing-crisis?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch