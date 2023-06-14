Create New Account
Government Gangsters (Free Miles Guo) by KillWill & DVS 7.0
8 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Wednesday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2jmrgld2bc

Government Gangsters (Free Miles Guo) by KillWill & DVS 7.0KillWill(GETTR:@killwillc)

DVS 7.0(GETTR:@officialdvs7)


https://song.link/GovtGangsters


全新MV，取景新中国联邦基地，信息量巨大！“中共将尝受十字军的利剑、

他们无法抹去每一个人的名字！”

Free Miles Guo!


同时请支持最新《The Free Miles Guo Movement》专辑打榜：https://album.link/i/1690633427


