Government Gangsters (Free Miles Guo) by KillWill & DVS 7.0

https://gettr.com/post/p2jmrgld2bc
Government Gangsters (Free Miles Guo) by KillWill & DVS 7.0KillWill(GETTR:@killwillc)
DVS 7.0(GETTR:@officialdvs7)
https://song.link/GovtGangsters
全新MV，取景新中国联邦基地，信息量巨大！“中共将尝受十字军的利剑、
他们无法抹去每一个人的名字！”
Free Miles Guo!
同时请支持最新《The Free Miles Guo Movement》专辑打榜：https://album.link/i/1690633427
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.