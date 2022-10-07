Create New Account
VIDEO: The German Holocaust - Part 19 - (Complete Series - Part 19) – Ernst Zundel
14 views
Ernst Zundel Archives
Published 2 months ago |
The German Holocaust Part 19 Series, Ep. 19 (here in 34 parts). Ernst Zundel talks about the German Holocaust on the German people. The real Holocaust wasn’t against the Jews it was against the Germans… after the war.

holocaustww2world war 2germanpart 19real holocaustpost world war 2the german holocaust

