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Del BigTree at the HighWire
November 14, 2022
Chinese-style restrictions continue for the U.S., as Biden’s new proclamation allows TSA to require only fully vaccinated people to enter.
#TSA #CovidTravelRestrictions #VaccineMandates
POSTED: November 14, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ufzeo-tsa-extends-u.s.-vax-mandate-through-christmas.html